A Lampeter man who injured a woman while driving dangerously and almost three times the legal drink drive limit will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month.
Victor Pana, of Dulas Hall, Station Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Bridge Street and College Street in Lampeter and the A482 between Llanwrda and Lampeter on 24 January.
He also admitted failing to stop after a road accident when a woman was injured on College Street.
Pana also admitted drink driving, with tests showing he had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Pana will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 22 July.
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