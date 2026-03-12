Tonic Surf - a therapy project that uses surfing and the beach as a recovery tool for children and young people aged 14-25 - has received a funding boost to help young people across West Wales build resilience through surf therapy.
A group of children and young people involved with the project have benefitted from a £3,000 grant from the Community Cohesion Small Grants Fund that helps celebrate diversity and builds strong relationships between communities.
Tonic Surf has been able to offer a 10-week surf therapy course to 10 service users across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, with funds provided by the grant.
Along with Walkin on Water Surf School, Tonic Surf partnered with Hywel Dda’s Early Intervention in Psychosis (EIP) service to deliver a therapeutic surfing programme, with participants attending weekly surf sessions at Poppit Sands near St Dogmaels and Cardigan.
They were supported by two qualified surf coaches and accompanying staff from the EIP team.
Service users benefitted from more than just surf instruction, they also got to spend time outdoors and connect with nature. They were able to learn a new skill at their own pace and engage in physical activity.
The project helped build social connections between service users, provided healthy coping strategies and supported their recovery.
Cerian Morris, Community Psychiatric Nurse, EIP, said: “We are so grateful to the Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team for the funding. Although each session lasted just two hours, for many attendees the experience became a full‑day positive routine, offering structure and purposeful activity each week.”
She continued: “Research has found that graded exposure to more community-based activities has a very positive impact on young people who are experiencing general and social anxiety.
“Tonic surf therapy uses the marine environment as a recovery tool for children and young people. This supports integration with the local community for a group which is often isolated and stigmatised, and it supports young people to overcome loneliness and isolation at a formative stage of their lives.
“By sharing the exhilarating experience of surfing with other young people, the project supports this marginalised group to build important connections with others in their peer group and gives them the resources and resilience to help them overcome their mental health issues,“ she added.
Kay Howells, Community Cohesion Coordinator, Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team, said: “Our funding aims to strengthen relationships between communities and support those who may face isolation or barriers to engagement.
“Tonic Surf has created a safe, supportive space where young people can thrive, learn new skills and feel included. We’re proud to have played a small part in making this possible.”
Tonic Surf therapy is a surf/ocean related project based in West Wales using surf and the beach environment as a recovery tool for students on the mental health spectrum, Veterans dealing with PTSD, carers and students with alcohol and substance misuse.
Teaching locations also include Newgale in Pembrokeshire and Borth in Ceredigion.
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