Two people have appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman at Aberystwyth Golf Club.
Ruby Heys, of Penycae, Ysbyty Ystwyth, and Sion Powell, of Flat 7, Ty Padarn, Clos Llety Gwyn, Llanbadarn Fawr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
Heys, 39, and 40-year-old Powell are both charged with the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Nicola Williams on the driveway to Aberystwyth Golf Club on 19 April last year.
Neither Heys nor Powell entered a plea at the hearing.
The pair are next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 20 April.
They were both remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
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