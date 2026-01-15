A Cilgerran man will stand trial later this year accused of stealing tents and a deck chair from Tresaith beach.
Gryfydd Morgan, of Bro Arth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
At an earlier hearing on 10 January, the 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to the theft of two tents and deck chair from Tresaith beach on 18 July last year.
Morgan is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates; Court on 9 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
