A Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny an assault charge.
Daniel Pritchard, of Blaencynon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to an assault of a police officer at his home address on 15 December last year.
Pritchard is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
