A Bala man has appeared in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Gareth Moon, of 7 Bythynod yr Aran, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The 58-year-old is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Rui Azevedo Brasil in Bala on 28 March last year.
Moon did not enter a plea to the charge at the hearing.
He is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court on 9 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
