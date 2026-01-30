Mrs Saville Roberts said the announcement from UK Government on Thursday, 29 January was “deeply disappointing and will understandably cause great anger among 1950s born women across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, who have been repeatedly let down by successive UK governments”, adding: “Changes to the state pension age were poorly communicated, rushed through, and fundamentally unfair, leaving 6,630 women in my constituency facing financial hardship and uncertainty through no fault of their own.