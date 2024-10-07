A JUDGE has yet again blasted the 'wicked trade' of drug dealing that 'blights' Aberystwyth as he sentenced three men.
Judge Geraint Walters said Class A drugs were a "blight" on Aberystwyth, and said information from the police suggested it was predominantly people who had moved to the town "looking for a better life" who were the primary consumers.
He made the comments at Swansea Crown Court when sentencing three men.
Lee Gallagher, 37, of Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth, was found guilty at trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He has 30 previous convictions for 43 offences, including sexual offences, public disorder, and violence matters.
Ethan Bablak-Land, 20, of Cryfryn Row, Aberystwyth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, and offering to supply LSD when he returned to the dock for sentencing. He has no previous convictions.
Omar Yafari, 36, of Camelot Way, Birmingham, had previously been convicted at trial of acquiring criminal money.
At trial, Gallagher claimed he'd been travelling to Turkey and bringing back quantities of tobacco which he was selling before transferring the profits to someone in Birmingham - but phone evidence revealed the true source of the cash.
Swansea Crown Court heard that an investigation into Gallagher led police to one of his associates who was running a "mobile shop" offering cannabis, ketamine and LSD as well as cocaine to customers.
Matt Murphy, prosecuting, told the court that in March 2021 police arrested Gallagher at his home after more than £44,000 in unexplained payments had been transferred to a bank account held in Birmingham while thousands of pounds had flowed the other way.
Gallagher told officers the money was in relation to him buying and selling cigarettes.
The court heard that the examination of Gallagher's phone showed his involvement in selling cocaine and in particular his connection with a teenage dealer by the name of Ethan Bablak-Land. Officers conducted arrest enquiries for the teen and found him in Aberystwyth town centre on New Year's Eve. When searched he was found with bags of cocaine, scales and cash.
Messages subsequently found on the teenager's phone showed communication between him and Gallagher about cocaine.
Also on the phone was a picture of weighing scales measuring out 7g of cocaine. The court heard the picture also showed an Irish lottery ticket which checks showed had been purchased by Gallagher from Corbett bookmakers in Aberystwyth on 22 December.
The court heard other messages found on Bablak-Land's phone showed he was also involved in supplying ketamine and cannabis and had been offering to supply LSD.
Gallagher was arrested again and denied knowing Bablak-Land.
Judge Walters described the trade in Class A drugs as ‘wicked’ and said LSD was not a drug one hears much about these days, though "it seems fashionable in Aberystwyth".
Bablak-Land was sentenced to two years detention in a young offenders institution, whilst Gallagher and Yafari were handed three and two year prison terms respectively.