A Comins Coch woman has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after being caught drug driving in Aberystwyth.
Rachael Keith, of 17 Clawdd Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped while driving in Aberystwyth on 16 January this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Keith had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Keith from driving for 36 months and handed her a fine of £120.
The court heard that it was Keith’s second disqualification in 10 years.
Keith must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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