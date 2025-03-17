A Comins Coch man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Christopher David Price, of 15 Clawdd Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.
The 36-year-old admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January by failing to attend planned probation appointments on 30 January, 7 February and 14 February.
Magistrates fined Price £120.
Price must also pay £60 costs.
The original community order will continue.