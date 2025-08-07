A Commins Coch man has been fined by magistrates for a careless overtake of a horse on a road near Machynlleth.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 6 August that Aled Pugh, of School House, was driving on the B4404 at Llanwrin on 26 March this year.
The court heard that the 22-year-old was driving a Suzuki SX4 towing a trailer when he “passed a horse from behind on the narrow road without slowing down.”
The incident was caught on dashcam.
Pugh pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.
Magistrates handed Pugh a fine of £293 and endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.
He must also pay costs of £130 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £117.
