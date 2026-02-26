A man has been handed a community order to include an alcohol ban after appearing in court to admit assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth.
Robert Aspinall, of 5 Argyle Street, Atherton, Greater Manchester, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Miriam Amer in Aberystwyth on 23 October last year.
Magistrates handed Aspinall a 12 month community order to include a 90 day alcohol ban and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered by magistrates to pay £200 in compensation to the victim as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
