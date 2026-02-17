A Nefyn woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a woman in Pwllheli.
Colette Evans, of 13 Cefn y Twr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Sioned Roberts in Pwllheli on 30 July last year.
Magistrates handed Evans a fine of £120 and ordered her to pay compensation to the victim of £200.
Evans was also made the subject of a 12 month restraining order.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
