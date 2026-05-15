A Powys man has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to the assault of a man in Aberystwyth.
Elliott Owen, of Lower Trewern, Llandegley, Llandrindod Wells, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to the assault by beating of Joel Morris in Aberystwyth on 1 March this year.
Magistrates handed Owen a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
Owen was also ordered by magistrates to pay £150 in compensation to the victim.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.