A Cilgerran man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Cardigan.
Shane Lee, of 8 Maes y Neuadd, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 20-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in July to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Tyler Huurdeman on 8 January in Cardigan.
Lee was handed a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work along with up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay compensation to Mr Huurdeman of £1,500.
Lee must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.