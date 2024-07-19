A man has been handed a community order for assault and using threatening behaviour in Felinfach.
Alex Smith, of 9 Park Terrace, Carmarthen appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 July.
The 27-year-old had initially denied using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Angela Gbenisona in Felinfach on 12 April this year as well as assaulting Vivienne Ciminera on the same day.
Smith changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Smith was handed a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work as well 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
No compensation was ordered.