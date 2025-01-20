An Aberarth man has been handed a community order for making a menacing phone call and failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, Aberarth Village, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 January.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in December to making a “telephone call of a menacing nature” on 30 December.
Phillips also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour as well as failing to comply with a community protection notice on the same day.
The offences took place in Aberarth.
Magistrates sentenced Phillips to a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and a 56 days alcohol ban.
He must also pay £85 costs.