A Pentrebach woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting assault.
Amy McKenna, of Navara, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 39-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Elizabeth Mooney in Pentrebach on 5 July last year but changed her plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
McKenna had already admitted damaging a television on the same day.
She was handed a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
She was also made the subject of a restraining order and ordere to pay £50 in compensation.
McKenna must also pay £400 in prosecution costs, and a £144 surcharge to fund victim services.
