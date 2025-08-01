A Pentrebach woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting assault.

Amy McKenna, of Navara, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.

The 39-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Elizabeth Mooney in Pentrebach on 5 July last year but changed her plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.

McKenna had already admitted damaging a television on the same day.

She was handed a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.

She was also made the subject of a restraining order and ordere to pay £50 in compensation.

McKenna must also pay £400 in prosecution costs, and a £144 surcharge to fund victim services.