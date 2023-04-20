A PENPARCAU man who assaulted three people in Aberystwyth has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Lee Bird, of 2 Gwel Afon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Riley Carlisle and Thomas Dinning as well as assault occasioning actual bodily hram on Jordan Cochlane in Aberystwyth on 27 October last year.
Bird was handed a 12 month community order to include 56 days alcohol abstinence and 60 hours of unpaid work.
He was ordered to pay a total of £400 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.