A Pentrebach woman has been fined and handed additional rehabilitation after admitting breaching a community order.
Amy McKenna, of Navara, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July last year by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 29 January.
McKenna had been handed a community order by magistrates for assault and criminal damage in Pentrebach on 5 July 2024.
Magistrates handed McKenna up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities as part of an updated community order and handed her a fine of £40.
She must also pay £60 costs.
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