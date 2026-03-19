A Lampeter man who stole groceries from a supermarket in the town twice in five days has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.
Joel Owens, of Flat 2, 4 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £47.90 worth of groceries from the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Lampeter on 7 January this year.
He also admitted returning to the same store and stealing another £13.20 worth of groceries five days later on 12 January.
Magistrates handed Owens a conditional discharge for six months.
Owens was ordered to pay a total of £60.90 in compensation to the Sainsbury’s store.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.
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