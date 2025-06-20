A man has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth town centre.
Robert Smith, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 17 May this year.
Magistrates handed Smith a conditional discharge for 12 months.
Smith must also pay £85 costs.
