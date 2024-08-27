A Lampeter man who was “confused” because he was “used to driving in Turkey where they drive on the other side of the road” caused a head on collision in Pembrokeshire, a court has heard.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 14 August that Mustafa Ucar, of Flat 1, Corner House, Harford Square, was driving a Skoda Fabia on the B4329 between Woodstock and Haverfordwest on 19 December last year.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was “travelling on the wrong side of the road due to being confused and used to driving in Turkey where they drive on the other side of the road.”
The court heard that as Ucar approached a slight bend a car was travelling in the opposite direction.
“Both drivers tried to avoid each other but were unable to do so and a head on collision occurred,” the court heard.
The driver of the other car sustained injuries consisting of bruising and swelling to his back, neck, arm and knee, magistrates heard.
Ucar sustained slight injuries and both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.
Magistrates fined Ucar £261 and endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £104 surcharge.