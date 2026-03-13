A Corris man has been jailed for nearly five years after being found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-partner.
Marc Blythin, 44, of Minffordd Street, Corris, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday, 12 March, for sentencing after being found guilty of Controlling and Coercive behaviour.
Blythin was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months and handed a restraining order.
Sergeant Liam Carr said: “Blythin subjected the victim to years of abuse, violence and controlling behaviour, and I want to recognise the incredible courage and bravery shown by the victim throughout this investigation and court process.
“Speaking up and supporting a case through to sentencing can be extremely difficult, and their strength and resilience have been vital in ensuring the custodial sentence.”
