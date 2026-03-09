A Gwynedd man who admitted to drug and driving offences will be sentenced at the end of this month.
North Wales Police Gwynedd North said 38-year-old Craig Lloyd was charged with drug offences following a large quantity of class A drugs and cash being seized in Bangor yesterday, Thursday, 5 March.
Lloyd, of Greenwood Avenue, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Friday, 6 March, where he admitted to two counts of being in possession with intent to supply cocaine, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence, acquitting or possessing criminal property, namely a large quantity of cash.
He is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, 27 March.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.