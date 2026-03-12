A Pencader woman who “completely blocked” a footpath with her car has been fined by magistrates.

Sam Hutchinson, of 62 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 March.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to “blocking the footpath and clearly presenting a hazard to pedestrians and other road users” with her Renault Kangoo at Maescader on 5 May last year.

Magistrates handed Hutchinson a fine of £80.

She must also pay £130 costs and a surcharge of £32.