Ceredigion County Council has warned residents to avoid sellers of counterfeit goods after a Rhydlewis couple were fined for selling fake designer clothes, trainers and fragrances online.
Peter Edward Hinchen and Sharon Hopkins, both of 5 Bro Hawen, both pleaded guilty to offering for sale “trainers, clothing and fragrances” that were “likely to be mistaken” for brands including Nike, North Face, Adidas, Armani, and Dior when they appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The bench of Magistrates heard how officers from the Public Protection service observed allegedly counterfeit tracksuits, trainers, watches, jackets, and perfumes on local online marketplaces being advertised for sale by the pair.
Following a search warrant at their home during December 2021, officers seized 65 items of clothing, 19 pairs of trainers, four watches and 13 bottles of fragrance which were later confirmed as counterfeit.
Ceredigion Cabinet member for public protection Matthew Vaux said: “Counterfeit goods do not meet the stringent safety requirements required of legitimate goods; they do not undergo any quality or safety testing, and consumers will not know how or where they are made.
“Not only do counterfeit goods pose a risk to buyers, they also undermine legitimate commerce in the county and further afield.”