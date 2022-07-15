Court date for 80-year-old accused of damaging gate posts
Saturday 16th July 2022 2:00 pm
AN 80-year-old Temple Bar man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny damaging gate posts and a hedgerow.
Peter Whitby, of Maesgolau, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 June.
The 80-year-old pleaded not guilty to damaging two gate posts and a hedgerow belonging to John Gilbey in Lampeter on 9 January this year, causing more than £400 worth of damage.
Whitby is due to stand trial for the charge on 23 August in Aberystwyth.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
