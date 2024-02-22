A Llanberis man who cause his dog to enter a badger sett has been fined by magistrates.
John Riley, of 19 Cae Llwybr, had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of interfering with a badger sett at Fodol Newydd Woods in Bangor “by causing a dog to enter it with intent or being reckless” on 10 April last year.
The 35-year-old changed his plea to guilty ahead of a trial at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 January.
Riley was fined £242 by magistrates.
He was also fined £80 for a separate charge of possession of two bags of cannabis in Penygroes on 20 June last year which he pleaded guilty to at a hearing in December.
Riley must also pay prosecution costs of £400.