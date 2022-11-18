Crash accused appears in court
AN OAKFORD man will stand trial next month charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash on the A487 last year.
David Edwards, of Tyr Ystlum, Cringoed, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 November.
The 41-year-old is charged with causing serious injury to Robert Turner by dangerous driving following a crash on the A487 between Synod Inn and Llanarth on Monday, 3 May last year.
Mr Turner was a passenger in a Renault Trafic van which left the road and hit a tree.
The then 39-year-old Mr Turner suffered a broken neck, cracked skull, and swelling on the brain in the crash.
He was placed into an induced coma.
Edwards is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 14 December and was remanded in custody until that date.
