A CREUDDYN Bridge man has been fined by magistrates for driving without a licence or insurance.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 17 January that Jamie William Alec Kinch, of Bertheos, was stopped by police while he was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Dderwydd Road in Ammanford on 9 July last year.
The court heard that checks showed Kinch, 32, “does not hold a UK driving licence of any kind”, and was also driving without insurance.
Magistrates fined Kinch £440 and endorsed his driving record with eight points.
Kinch must also pay £90 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £176.