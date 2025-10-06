A Criccieth man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to deny a charge of harassment.

Byron Wright, of 1 Rhes Medan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.

The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to the harassment of Eifiona Davies on several occasions between 17 December 2024 and 3 April this year.

Wright is due to stand trial on the charges at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 20 February next year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.