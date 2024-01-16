A Croeslan man has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drink driving.
Steven Jones, of 3 Bro Gwynfaen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 January.
Magistrates heard that the 55-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving on the A486 at Ffostrasol on 23 December last year.
Tests showed that Jones had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Jones was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £120, and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.