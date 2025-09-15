A Cross Inn man has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.
Michael Smith, of Llysalaw, 2 Bro Hafan, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 September.
The 37-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June this year by failing to attend a planned office visit on 24 June and failing to attend unpaid work on both 10 and 17 August.
Smith was handed an extra 14 hours of unpaid work on his sentence, while the 16 weeks jail sentence suspended for 12 months order will continue.
He must also pay £60 costs.
