A man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny two charges of using threatening or abusive behaviour in Pencader.
Liam Rice, of 26 Russell Terrace, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Shelley Davies and Kieran Havard in Maescader on 18 August this year.
Rice is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 October.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
