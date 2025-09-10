A Pencader woman who tailgated a car before overtaking crossing double white lines has been fined.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 10 September that Caryl Yana Jones, of 110 Maescader, was driving a Nissan Qashqai on the A486 near Ffostrasol on 19 May.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was recorded on dashcam “tailgating” a vehicle in front of her before overtaking the car while contravening double solid white lines.
After pulling away from the first vehicle, Jones was then recorded driving “at an unsafe distance to a further vehicle that was travelling in front of her.”
Magistrates fined Jones £80 for driving without due care and attention.
She was also handed nine points and must pay £130 costs and a £32 surcharge.
