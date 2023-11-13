AN ABERYSTWYTH sex offender will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to possession of indecent images of children, extreme pornographic images of animals as well as a slew of charges of failing to comply with the sex offenders register and a sexual harm prevention order.
Simon Noble, of 36 Portland Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 November.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to possessing seven indecent images of children in Aberystwyth between 1 September 2021 and 8 September 2022 as well as possessing two prohibited images of a child and five images of intercourse with a horse between the same dates.
He also admitted three breaches of a sexual harm prevention order made by Swansea Crown Court in July 2020 by having software to hide his internet history, having remote storage for images, and having a device capable of accessing the internet without informing police.
Noble also entered guilty pleas to two counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders register by failing to notify police of a change of address and a change of financial details.
Noble is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on 29 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.