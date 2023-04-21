FIVE people have appeared in court facing affray charges stemming from an incident outside Aberystwyth train station last year.
Lee Lawton, of Room 4, Y Fron, 13 Corporation Street, Aberystwyth; Robert Thomas, currently in HMP Parc, Bridgend; Jamie Langridge of 10 Mansfield House, Lincoln Street, Llandysul; Lloyd Govier, of 295 Coed-y-Gores, Llanedryn, Cardiff, and Jo Lewis, of 2 Ger y Cwm, Pwllhobi Terrace, Llanbadarn Fawr, all apeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19, April.
46-year-old Lawton, 41-year-old Thomas, 36-year-old Langridge, 26-year-old Lloyd Govier and Lewis, 39, are all charged with affray by “using or threatening unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety” outside Aberystwyth train station on Friday, 13 May last year.
They are due to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 17 May.
Govier and Thomas were both remanded in custody ahead of that hearing date.
Langridge, Lewis and Lawton were all remanded on unconditional bail.