Crown court for child rape charges
Wednesday 24th August 2022 11:46 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre ()
A CARDIGAN man has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13.
Nathan Griffiths, of 24 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 17 August.
The 32-year-old is charged with intentionally penetrating a girl aged under 13 with his penis.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in Ceredigion between 19 January 2014 and 20 January 2015.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Griffiths is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 14 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
