Crown Court for dangerous driver
A BLAENPORTH man who twice failed to stop after crashes just a month apart has been charged with a slew of driving charges, including continuing to drive after a crash that left one wheel was missing in a car he took without the owner’s consent.
Brandon Parker, of Maeswilym, Lon yr Ysgol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 September to plead guilty to 14 separate charges.
On 22 August, the court heard Parker took a Ford Fiesta from Heol y Felin in Penparc near Cardigan.
Pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and causing less than £5,000 worth of damage to the car, Parker, 25, also admitted driving the Fiesta with a missing front nearside wheel; driving the car without due care and attention; driving without insurance; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent; and failing to stop after a road accident.
On 27 September, the court heard, Parker drove dangerously at both Rhyd Rosser and Llangwyrfon near Aberystwyth in a Nissan Micra.
Parker again failed to stop after a road accident and was driving without a licence and insurance.
He will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 13 October.
