Crown court trial for drug supply charge

Those charged will appear at Swansea Crown Court for their next hearing on August 11.

A CWMANN man has been remanded in custody ahead of a crown court trial after appearing in court charged with supplying drugs in Lampeter and being in possession of almost £100,000 worth of counterfeit gift vouchers.

Evan Pantea-Davies, of Pantybir, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on 1 July.

The 34-year-old is charged with possession of 263 grams of cannabis with intent to supply on 9 June in Lampeter as well as being concerned in the supply of 416 grams of cocaine in Lampeter on 29 June.

Pantea-Davies is also charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of 18.02 grams of cannabis, possessing £12,665 in cash, and possession of £95,810 worth of counterfeit gift vouchers - all in Lampeter on 9 June.

No pleas were entered at the hearing.