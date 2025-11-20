A Cardigan man will be electronically monitored as part of a community order after admitting stealing groceries from a supermarket.
Daniel Saunders, of 56 Golwg y Castell, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing on 13 November to stealing £45.37 worth of groceries from the Spar store in Cardigan on 16 September this year.
Magistrates handed Saunders a 12 month community order to include 28 days of electronic monitoring with a nightly curfew between 8pm and 7am.
Saunders must also undertake drug rehabilitation and provide samples for six months.
He must also pay compensation to the store of £45.37 as well as £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.