Dyfed-Powys Police have said officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Corinna Baker in Cardigan, as they appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Police launched an investigation after 21-year-old Corinna Baker was found dead at Netpool Boat Yard on Netpool Road in Cardigan on Saturday, 15 November.
Police confirmed a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following initial enquiries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Tuesday evening: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Corinna Baker.
“One man remains under arrest.
“Thank you to those who have contacted us and assisted us in our investigation so far.
“Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information, who may have had contact with Corinna or seen her anytime between 7pm Thursday, 13 and 12.50pm, Saturday, 15 November.”
Anyone with any information that could assist Dyfed-Powys Police with their investigation is asked to get in touch via https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or [email protected].
You can also send a direct message to them on social media or call 101, quoting reference: 144 of 15th.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.