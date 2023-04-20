AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been handed a curfew by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to two thefts.
Molly Meyler-Williams, of 57 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.
The 20-year-old admitted stealing a bottle of vodka from the M&S store in Aberystwyth on 16 Paril, and a cheeseburger from Spar on Terrace Road, Aberystwyth on 27 February.
Meyler-Williams was handed a 28 day curfew and must undertake rehabilitation activities.
She must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.