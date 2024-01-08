A Cwm Cou man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after admitting a charge of drug driving.
Daniel White, of Efor Grug, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 January.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Seat Ibiza on the A484 at Carmarthen on 24 June.
Tests showed that White had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified White from driving for 12 months and handed him a £400 fine.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.