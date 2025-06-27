A Cwm Cou man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Michael James, of Ivy Cottage, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The court heard that the 36-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Kia Ceed on the A484 at Cenarth on 24 January this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that James had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £276.
James must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £110.
