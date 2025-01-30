A Cwm Cou man will stand trial in March after appearing in court to deny a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Thomas Gwilym Rees, of 2 Bryn Teifi, High Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to a charge of driving without due care and attention in a Ford Fiesta on the B4570 at Llangoedmor on 24 July last year.
He is accused of causing a collision with another vehicle by performing an overtake into the path of an oncoming car.
The case was adjourned by magistrates and Rees is now due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.