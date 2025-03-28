A Cwm Cou man who tried an overtake but caused a collision with an oncoming car has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Thomas Gwilym Rees, of 2 Bryn Teifi, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The court heard Rees was driving on the B4570 at Llangoedmor on 24 July when he “commenced an overtake” which led him “directly into the path” of an oncoming Ford Focus.
“Both drivers took evasive action” by turning towards a hedge, but the two collided.
Rees, who initially denied the charge, changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
He was fined £100 and handed five penalty points.
He must also pay £150 and a £40 surcharge.