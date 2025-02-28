A Cwmann man is set to appear in Crown Court later this month charged with threatening a man with a wooden baton.
Clive Taylor, of Tyncoed, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 76-year-old is charged with threatening Michael Phillips with a wooden baton at his home address on 8 July 2023.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Taylor is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 28 March.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.