A man has appeared in court charged with raping a man in Aberystwyth.
George Cleaton, of 52 Portfield Street, Hereford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 24-year-old is charged with raping a man in Aberystwyth on 15 November 2023.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Cleaton is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 1 August for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
